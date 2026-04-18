Why Da Nang is more than just a gateway

Mention Da Nang and conversations would quickly drift to Hoi An or Hue. This is much like how our Manila has become a shorthand code for trips, which immediately lead to Boracay, Bohol or even Palawan.

And yet, both cities likewise carry their own sights worth an extended stay!

The first hint of the coastal retreat’s views came not from a guidebook nor Google, but from the vista of my own balcony at Radisson Hotel Da Nang.

The panoramic landscape stretched toward the deep ocean. But it was the mountain range which broke the waters and captured my gaze. Rising from the edge of the shoreline, Son Tra Peninsula — often called Monkey Mountain — stood like a sentinel. And there, almost suspended between the sky and the sea, was the Lady Buddha of Linh Ung Pagoda — almost in motion as it beckoned me for a revisit.