Batu Caves : A pilgrim’s dream

Some 13 kilometers north from the city of Kuala Lumpur, the exceptional highway narrowed into a road just enough to signal we were leaving the capital behind. Then limestone spires, sparingly covered in vegetation, convinced us we had arrived at the iconic Batu Caves.

The name, from the Malay word batu meaning rock, was definitely on-the-nose for a fabled destination which carried ancient layers of geology, history, and devotion in one take.