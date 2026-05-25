Unified Command System stops search and rescue ops in Angeles City

The Unified Command System (UCS) halted the search and rescue operation at the collapsed building in Barangay Balibago, Angeles City, Pampanga, at 8:27 p.m. on 25 May.

According to the Angeles City Information Office, the decision came after the team from the Pasig City Local Government Unit conducted the final assessment using a Life Locator, adding that the machine consistently indicated no signs of life within the affected area.

"Based on these findings, the Incident Command System (ICS) had made the decision to cease the rescue efforts."

The Angeles CIO stated that starting tomorrow morning, operations will transition from Search and Rescue to Retrieval and Clearing Operations.

Despite the shift in operational focus, Angeles City Mayor Carmelo “Jon” Lazatin II directed all retrieval teams to continue exercising the utmost respect, dignity, and proper handling of the victims’ remains throughout the recovery process.

An initial Incident Action Plan (IAP) for the next phase of operations was likewise presented and discussed during tonight’s briefing.