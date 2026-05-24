26 rescued as building collapses in Angeles City

Meanwhile, a search and rescue operation was ordered by Mayor Carmelo “Jon” Lazatin II.

Based on the report by the Angeles City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (ACDRRMO), they received a call around 3am about the collapse of a building that was under construction in the said area. The building is a proposed nine-storey concrete infrastructure.

The city government immediately deployed the Unified Command System to ensure proper coordination on all related agencies.

Under the said system, the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) led the rescue and retrieval operations, the DRRMO organized the logistics and support, the Philippine National Police (PNP) assured the security and crowd control, while the City Information Office (CIO) provided information to the public.

Search and rescue operation is still being conducted to ensure the safety of everyone who is possibly affected by the incident.

Authorities are urging the public to avoid the incident area to ensure that the rescue operation is conducted seamlessly.