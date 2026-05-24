35 given aid from collapsed building in Angeles City

The agency is also assessing the needs of the 35 affected people, eyeing intervention programs for them.

The CSWDO stated that the rescued and affected individuals will be sent back to their homes, including San Jose, Bulacan (9); Urdaneta, Pangasinan (1); Bicol Region (15); Antique (1); Sorsogon (1); Sapangbato, Angeles City (1); and Balibago, Angeles City (3).

There are also individuals who will be provided with financial assistance, transportation assistance, food, and psychosocial assistance for their safe return home and monitoring of their status.

The ACDRRMO continues to conduct search and rescue operations under the Unified Command System. The ACDRRMO continues to conduct validation and coordination for the complete accounting of all individuals who were affected.

Mayor Carmelo “Jon” Lazatin II continues to monitor the whole operation as Responsible Officer (RO) of the Incident Command System (ICS), to ensure an efficient and orderly coordination of all responders.

Meanwhile, the Angeles City Information Office, in a press briefing, confirmed that an additional floor was being constructed in the collapsed building.

According to CIO, the Golden Years Construction and Steelworks, with offices at Tinajeros in Malabon City, acquired a building permit from the city on June 1, 2023 for the construction of a 9-storey building and not 10.

City Information Officer Jay Pelayo IV said that the collapsed building started construction around 2024.