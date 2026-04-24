P3.5B program to speed up deployment of disaster-proof classrooms — DepEd

To speed up implementation, DepEd has conducted webinars for Schools Division Offices (SDOs), set up online monitoring systems, and rolled out real-time technical assistance for local offices.

The agency has also established a digital communication platform and regularly updated guidance materials to ensure coordination between central and field units.

Procurement is underway in several areas, with SDOs in Capiz, Zamboanga del Norte, and Zamboanga del Sur already posting tenders for new LCS units.

At least 29 other divisions are conducting pre-procurement activities this month.

DepEd said funds are being directly downloaded to SDOs to allow faster local procurement, with each unit designed to be constructed and operational within one to two weeks.

The program also prioritizes the use of local materials and labor to minimize delays and stimulate local economies.

Officials said the modular structures are built to meet climate-resilient standards, allowing them to withstand harsh environmental conditions common in high-risk areas.

Earlier, Marcos and Angara inspected similar LCS installations in Bogo City, Cebu; Masbate; and Tagum City, Davao, where the structures have already been deployed.

DepEd said the expansion of these facilities, combined with strengthened monitoring, is expected to ensure that students in vulnerable communities can quickly return to safe learning environments following disasters.