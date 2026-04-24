DepEd fast-tracks P3.5-B resilient classrooms

Funded under the Basic Education Facilities Fund, the initiative prioritizes the rapid construction of quality, climate-resilient facilities to prevent disruptions in schooling during emergencies.

To fast-track implementation, DepEd has conducted webinars for Schools Division Offices (SDOs), introduced online monitoring systems, and provided real-time technical assistance to local units. A digital communication platform and updated guidance materials have also been rolled out to improve coordination between central and field offices.

Procurement is ongoing in several areas, with SDOs in Capiz, Zamboanga del Norte and Zamboanga del Sur already posting tenders for LCS units. At least 29 other divisions are currently in pre-procurement stages.

DepEd said funds are being directly downloaded to SDOs to expedite local procurement. Each modular unit is designed for quick assembly and can be operational within one to two weeks. The program also promotes the use of local materials and labor to reduce delays and support local economies.

Officials said the structures are built to withstand harsh environmental conditions, making them suitable for disaster-prone areas.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Angara earlier inspected LCS installations in Bogo City, Cebu; Masbate; and Tagum City, Davao.