Sunog Apog Pumping Station swift overhaul ordered

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. ordered government agencies Monday to ensure the Sunog Apog Pumping Station in Tondo is fully operational by July to mitigate chronic flooding in the capital’s low-lying communities.

Marcos issued the directive during an inspection of the facility’s ongoing rehabilitation works as he also ordered the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) to implement regular maintenance schedules at all pumping stations to prevent garbage from clogging the systems.

During the inspection, Marcos cited that three heavy-duty electromechanical pumps are currently working. The assessment covered the facility’s primary components, including its water intake systems, pumping operations, discharge infrastructure and electronic control systems.