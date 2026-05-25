Sunog Apog Pumping Station swift overhaul ordered

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. ordered government agencies Monday to ensure the Sunog Apog Pumping Station in Tondo is fully operational by July to mitigate chronic flooding in the capital’s low-lying communities.
Marcos issued the directive during an inspection of the facility’s ongoing rehabilitation works as he also ordered the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) to implement regular maintenance schedules at all pumping stations to prevent garbage from clogging the systems.
During the inspection, Marcos cited that three heavy-duty electromechanical pumps are currently working. The assessment covered the facility’s primary components, including its water intake systems, pumping operations, discharge infrastructure and electronic control systems.
The President was accompanied by DPWH Secretary Vince Dizon, Metropolitan Manila Development Authority chairperson Don Artes and Manila Mayor Francisco “Isko Moreno” Domagoso.
The inspection follows a contentious history for the facility. Dizon previously ordered a halt to certain repair works after discovering the pumping station had been completely nonoperational since 2017.
This service gap prompted Dizon to issue a show-cause order in September 2025 against DPWH-National Capital Region director Gerard Opulencia regarding alleged irregularities tied to the facility’s upkeep.
The administrative order cited complaints of worsened flooding in surrounding neighborhoods, the lack of a proper building permit and electrical connection, and financial questions regarding P94 million already allocated for upgrades, alongside a proposed P200 million in additional funding.