Unassisted delivery kills young mother

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY — An 18-year-old mother died Wednesday morning after giving birth alone inside a communal restroom of a boarding house in Barangay Lower Bulua. Police identified the woman as alias “Jezza.” Officers from Bulua Police Station 7 responded to the scene at Zone 6 around 6:40 a.m. after the victim’s body was found slumped inside the facility.

An initial investigation revealed the victim was alone in her rented room when she went into labor. Investigators found a knife inside the room, which they believe she used to cut the infant’s umbilical cord before moving to the restroom.