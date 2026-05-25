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SM City La Union, SM City Laoag join DOE’s O.N.E. Campaign

SM City La Union, SM City Laoag join DOE’s O.N.E. Campaign
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SM Supermalls branches SM City La Union and SM City Laoag strengthened their commitment to sustainability by participating in the Department of Energy’s O.N.E. (Oras Natin sa Efficiency) Campaign, a nationwide initiative promoting energy conservation through simple everyday actions.

For one meaningful hour, the malls dimmed non-essential lights from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. as part of the energy-saving movement, symbolizing collective action toward a brighter and more sustainable future.

SM City La Union said the initiative reflects its continued support for programs that encourage practical energy-saving habits while inspiring communities to take part in protecting Mother Earth.

Meanwhile, SM City Laoag highlighted its commitment to responsible energy use through its participation in the DOE-led campaign, demonstrating how shared efforts from businesses and the public can contribute to a more energy-efficient future.

The O.N.E. Campaign of the Department of Energy encourages Filipinos and participating establishments nationwide to conserve electricity and promote sustainable practices through collective action.

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