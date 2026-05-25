SM City La Union, SM City Laoag join DOE’s O.N.E. Campaign

SM Supermalls branches SM City La Union and SM City Laoag strengthened their commitment to sustainability by participating in the Department of Energy’s O.N.E. (Oras Natin sa Efficiency) Campaign, a nationwide initiative promoting energy conservation through simple everyday actions.

For one meaningful hour, the malls dimmed non-essential lights from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. as part of the energy-saving movement, symbolizing collective action toward a brighter and more sustainable future.

SM City La Union said the initiative reflects its continued support for programs that encourage practical energy-saving habits while inspiring communities to take part in protecting Mother Earth.

Meanwhile, SM City Laoag highlighted its commitment to responsible energy use through its participation in the DOE-led campaign, demonstrating how shared efforts from businesses and the public can contribute to a more energy-efficient future.

The O.N.E. Campaign of the Department of Energy encourages Filipinos and participating establishments nationwide to conserve electricity and promote sustainable practices through collective action.