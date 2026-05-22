DoE, SM tie up for power-saving drive

The launch was led by Energy Secretary Sharon Garin and SM Supermalls officials, marked by the symbolic lighting up of the SM Mall of Asia Globe, an evident signal across Manila Bay.

“For our communities, country, and this planet [that] we all share, I hope we take on this habit over 8 p.m,” Garin said in an interview.

Garin revealed that during Earth Hour 2026, the country’s electricity demand reduced by 145 megawatts in a single hour, equivalent to powering around 1 million Filipino households, highlighting the significant impact of taking just one hour to give back to communities.

This sustained weekly participation is also seen to translate into significant annual energy savings while easing pressure on the grid during periods of high demand.

Building further on the initiative’s gains, on 30 March, DoE issued an advisory calling on private establishments to sustain energy conservation practices, and since then, 212 malls have collectively saved over 51,000 megawatt-hours of electricity, equivalent to around P614 million in savings at P12.00 per kWh.

According to the DOE, the estimated energy savings through O.N.E. could reach 6.56 gigawatts annually, enough to supply electricity to 32,783 homes for a full year. This can be achieved not only by the government alone, but also with the support of millions of Filipinos.

Garin emphasized that through O.N.E., electricity bills are seen to be more manageable and stable, benefiting the whole country.

The secretary also recognized the role of SM Supermalls in the commitment to reduce their energy consumption for a greener earth or a greener Philippines, pioneering the campaign, and also living it.

“That kind of commitment, visible, consistent, and community-facing, is exactly what this movement needs to grow,” Garin added.