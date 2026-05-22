DOE, SM launch weekly energy-saving O.N.E. campaign

O.N.E. is backed by Executive Order No. 110, issued by Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on March 24, 2026, which declared the Philippines under a national energy emergency, making the campaign part of the government’s broader efforts to strengthen energy security and ease pressure on the power system.

The launch was led by Energy Secretary Sharon Garin and SM Supermalls officials, marked by the symbolic lighting up of the SM Mall of Asia (MOA) Globe, an evident signal across Manila Bay.

“For our communities, country, and this planet [that] we all share, I hope we take on this habit over 8:00 p.m,” Garin said in an interview.

Garin revealed that during Earth Hour 2026, the country’s electricity demand reduced by 145 megawatts in a single hour, which is equivalent to powering around 1 million Filipino households, highlighting the significant impact of taking just one hour to give back to communities.

This sustained weekly participation is also seen to translate into significant annual energy savings while easing pressure on the grid during periods of high demand.

Building further on the initiative’s gains, on 30 March, DOE issued an advisory calling on private establishments to sustain energy conservation practices, and since then, 212 malls have collectively saved over 51,000 megawatt-hours of electricity, equivalent to around P614 million in savings at P12.00 per kWh.

The path of a meaningful movement

According to the DOE, the estimated energy savings through O.N.E. could reach 6.56 gigawatts annually, enough to supply electricity to 32,783 homes for a full year. This can be achieved not only by the government alone, but also with the support of millions of Filipinos.

Garin emphasized that through O.N.E., electricity bills are seen to be more manageable and stable, benefitting the whole country.

The secretary also recognized the role of SM Supermalls in the commitment to reduce their energy consumption for a greener earth or a greener Philippines, pioneering the campaign, and also living it.

“That kind of commitment, visible, consistent, and community-facing, is exactly what this movement needs to grow,” Garin added.

SM Supermalls Vice President for Mall Operations Engr. Junias Eusebio, Executive Vice President for Marketing, Jonjon San Agustin, and Operations Vice President Teodoro Bautista, including Pasay City Mayor Imelda 'Emi' Calixto-Rubiano, attended the launch, highlighting a strong collaboration between the local government, private sector, and public stakeholders in advancing the campaign.

Eusebio pledged SM’s commitment to energy efficiency by strengthening a nationwide movement that encourages discipline, awareness, and collective participation.

“MOA Globe serves as a reminder that sustainability is something that we can all take part in. One hour, one action, one community,” Eusebio said.

The company’s participation builds on its sustainability efforts, which include LED lighting upgrades and smart cooling systems, as well as support for cleaner transport through electric vehicle charging stations installed across its mall networks.

Furthermore, activation events are also scheduled in partnership with other malls in the coming weeks, including Robinsons Malls, Ayala Malls, and Megaworld Lifestyle Malls, scheduled from May to June 2026.

Through the O.N.E. Campaign, the DOE aims to gather Filipinos together to collectively deliver a measurable impact on the country’s power system, as small actions, when multiplied nationwide, become a real power resource.