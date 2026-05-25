Senate names new Blue Ribbon vice chairpersons, members

Listed as members of the board were Sens. Bong Go, Robin Padilla, Mark Villar, Camille Villar, Chiz Escudero, and Imee Marcos.

One of the issues that the panel discussed and will continue to investigate is the anomalous flood control scandal, which was opened under the leadership of then Blue Ribbon Committee chairperson Sen. Panfilo “Ping” Lacson.

As of the 25 May 2026, here are the current senate committee chairmanships:

• Sen. Pia Cayetano - Ways and Means; Sustainable Development Goals, Innovation and Futures Thinking; Energy

• Sen. Imee Marcos - Foreign Relations

• Sen. Camille Villar - Environment, Natural Resources and Climate Change; Government Corporations and Public Enterprises

• Sen. Robin Padilla - Constitutional Amendments and Revision of Codes, Public Information and Mass Media; Cultural Communities and Muslim Affairs

• Sen. Loren Legarda - Culture and the Arts; Basic Education

Environment, Natural Resources and Climate Change

• Sen. Mark Villar - Finance

• Sen. Jinggoy Estrada - Games and Amusement; National Defense and Security, Peace, Unification and Reconciliation

• Sen. Bong Go - Health and Demography; Sports; Youth

• Sen. Rodante Marcoleta - Public Services

• Sen. Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa - Public Order and Dangerous Drugs

• Sen. Joel Villanueva - Higher, Technical and Vocational Education

The changes were linked to the Senate leadership shakeup that took place last 11 May 2026 which elected Alan Peter Cayetano as the new Senate President.