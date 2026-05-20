Pia Cayetano returns as Blue Ribbon chair, replaces Lacson

The BRC was originally headed by Senator Rodante Marcoleta, before Lacson took over in September last year following the first coup in the 20th Congress.

Last week, another coup succeeded in favor of the new Senate President Alan Cayetano.

Earlier this week, the Senate leader revealed that they were trying to further expand the majority bloc, which only holds a two-vote lead over the minority headed by ousted Senate president Tito Sotto.

This led to the election of the BRC chair and other key committees being put off. However, he said their top choice was only either Pia or Marcoleta, although it remains unclear why the latter’s reelection was not pursued.

Despite this, Marcoleta’s office told Daily Tribune that he had no objection to the development, since “he will remain a member of [the] BRC.”

Marcoleta was instead heading the committee on public services.

The BRC serves as the Senate’s watchdog committee, responsinble in investigating anomalies, corruption, and wrongdoings involving public officials.

Senate chief Cayetano bared that the BRC will launch a motu proprio probe into the 13 May gunfire incident in the Senate.

The shakeup also stripped members of the minority of their committee chairmanships.

Senator Win Gatchlian was replaced by Senator Mark Villar as finance head, while Senator Imee Marcos reclaimed the committee on foreign relations from Senator Erwin Tulfo.

Gatchalian wished Villar “will continue the reforms we have initiated to strengthen transparency and accountability in the country’s budgeting process.” Nonetheless, he remains open to assisting him during the transition, especially given that the 2027 budget deliberation is just around the corner.

The Senate leadership also reelected Senator Robinhood Padilla as chair of the constitutional amendments committee, replacing Senator Kiko Pangilinan. Padilla also holds the committees on public Information and mass media committee, and cultural communities and muslim affairs.

Senator Bong Go also reclaimed the committee on health from Senator Risa Hontiveros, while he would also chair the sports panel.

Meanwhile, Senator Loren Legarda replaced Senator Bam Aquino as the chair of the basic education committee. She also heads the culture and the arts panel. Senator Joel Villanueva was also named new chair of the committee on higher, technical, and vocational education, while Senator Jinggoy Estrada was elected as national defense and security and games and amusements panel chair.

The crucial committees, like energy and ways and means, were entrusted to Pia.

Senator Camille Villar retained the committee on environment, natural resources, and climate change. She also got the committee on government corporations and public enterprises from her brother, Mark.