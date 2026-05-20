Will Sen. Pia reopen flood control probe?

In her statement, the lady senator did not touch the controversy.“Given the many ongoing issues affecting our country and our people, including the ongoing energy crisis, households struggling to make ends meet, and the rising cost of doing business, I will determine what matters will be prioritized by the Blue Ribbon Committee (BRC),” she said.

Her return to the post also comes amid a wider Senate leadership realignment that saw key committee chairmanships reshuffled following a shift in the chamber’s majority bloc.

Lacson left partial report

The BRC was previously headed by Sen. Panfilo Lacson, who assumed the post from Sen. Rodante Marcoleta after earlier leadership changes in the 20th Congress.

Under Lacson’s watch, the committee conducted months of hearings on the alleged flood control corruption that resulted in a partial report.

The report was described as partial because it fell short of the signatures required for full sponsorship in the plenary, with Lacson at one point saying that only seven of the required nine senators had signed it.

He said the committee still opted to bring it to the floor as a progress report, arguing that continuing hearings without any formal committee output would be pointless under Senate rules.

Lacson said the document was intended to lay out the alleged corruption scheme, identify the personalities involved and provide the Senate with a basis for further legislative and investigative action.

The move, however, drew controversy after several senators refused to sign the report, with critics arguing that it was incomplete and should not be treated as a final finding.

Despite this, Lacson defended the report, saying that much of its contents had been validated by subsequent developments and it could still assist law enforcement and other agencies pursuing the case.

Marcoleta remains BRC member

Cayetano had headed the BRC from 2024 to 2025 during the 19th Congress and was the first woman legislator to chair the powerful watchdog panel. Her return marks a rare repeat stint in one of the Senate’s most influential investigative committees.

Earlier reports indicated that Sen. Rodante Marcoleta, who also previously chaired the panel, was among those considered for the post, but the leadership ultimately opted for Pia Cayetano.

Marcoleta did not object, according to his office, noting that he would remain a member of the committee and continue serving as chair of the committee on public services.

The BRC serves as the Senate’s watchdog panel, tasked with investigating anomalies, corruption, and wrongdoing involving public officials. Under Cayetano’s leadership, it is expected to launch a motu proprio probe into the 13 May gunfire incident in the Senate building.

Senate committee chairs named

The leadership transition that installed Cayetano also installed her brother, Sen. Alan Peter Cayetano, in the Senate presidency.

The broader Senate reshuffle also saw several key committee changes, including the replacement of Sen. Win Gatchalian by Sen. Mark Villar as chair of the finance committee and Sen. Imee Marcos’ return to the foreign relations panel.

Sen. Robin Padilla retained the constitutional amendments committee, while Sen. Bong Go regained the health committee and Sen. Loren Legarda took over the basic education committee.

Sen. Joel Villanueva was named chair of higher, technical, and vocational education, while Sen. Jinggoy Estrada took over national defense and security.

Sen. Camille Villar retained the environment committee and also assumed the government corporations and public enterprises panel.

With Pia Cayetano now at the helm of the Blue Ribbon Committee, attention turns to whether the flood control probe will be revived, expanded, or effectively paused amid the Senate’s shifting political alignments.