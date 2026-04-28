Go prioritizes para athletes

Under the law, ASEAN Para Games gold medalists receive only P150,000, while silver medalists get P75,000 and bronze medalists earn P30,000.

“Because the medals they brought for our country are equivalent to the medals won by other athletes. It is not their fault how they were born,” said Go, chairman of the Senate Committee on Sports.

“But the medals they brought for our country should be valued equally.”

Also in attendance during the event include Philippine Sports Commission chairman Patrick “Pato” Gregorio, commissioners Edward Hayco, Olivia “Bong” Coo, Matthew “Fritz” Gaston and Walter Torres, Philippine Paralympic Committee president Michael Barredo, and 13th ASEAN Para Games chief of mission Goody Custodio.

The PSC released a total of P6,750,000 in incentives for gold medalists, while silver medalists shared P2,962,500 and bronze finishers received a total of P1,575,000 for the 96 athletes and 56 coaches.