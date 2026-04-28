Go prioritizes para athletes

Para athletes are expected to receive bigger cash incentives as Republic Act 10699 is set to be amended.
Senator Christopher Lawrence “Bong” Go said Tuesday during the awarding of incentives to the ASEAN Para Games medalists that they should be well compensated for the sacrifices they made for the country despite their disabilities.
Under the law, ASEAN Para Games gold medalists receive only P150,000, while silver medalists get P75,000 and bronze medalists earn P30,000.
“Because the medals they brought for our country are equivalent to the medals won by other athletes. It is not their fault how they were born,” said Go, chairman of the Senate Committee on Sports.
“But the medals they brought for our country should be valued equally.”
Also in attendance during the event include Philippine Sports Commission chairman Patrick “Pato” Gregorio, commissioners Edward Hayco, Olivia “Bong” Coo, Matthew “Fritz” Gaston and Walter Torres, Philippine Paralympic Committee president Michael Barredo, and 13th ASEAN Para Games chief of mission Goody Custodio.
The PSC released a total of P6,750,000 in incentives for gold medalists, while silver medalists shared P2,962,500 and bronze finishers received a total of P1,575,000 for the 96 athletes and 56 coaches.
After finishing fourth in the ASEAN Para Games with a 45-37-52 gold-silver-bronze medal haul, Gregorio said they are ready to support the athletes, especially in their preparations for the 5th Asian Para Games in Nagoya, Japan, in October.
“Every time I see a para athlete wearing the same uniform as a national athlete, I feel good. Every time I shake their hand, because I’m happy that they got a medal in an international competition, I’m very happy. We can see that their dreams are our dreams,” Gregorio said.
“As I said, there’s no difference when wearing the Philippine flag and the national athlete’s uniform. Athletes’ welfare is always with us. We’re always thinking about that.”