Protect Bato, wife urges SC

Allowing Senator Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa to be surrendered to the International Criminal Court (ICC) would be an admission that the Philippine Supreme Court (SC) is weak and incapable of handling the case against him, according to Grace Nancy dela Rosa, the senator’s wife.
Mrs. Dela Rosa stressed that every Filipino should be tried in the Philippines and there is no need for a foreign court to intervene.
“This is just another case being sensationalized for political reasons. Please do not waver or give in,” she addressed the SC justices.
She said there was no time for prolonged technical debates in the SC because every moment the issue remained unresolved gives the authorities an opportunity to close in on her husband.
Dela Rosa urged the judiciary to learn from what happened to former President Rodrigo Duterte and “not give up another Filipino.”
She appealed to the SC not to abandon its responsibility to the Filipino people and to continue defending their rights.
“Your decision will be remembered in history. Please make it count,” she said.
For his part, National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) director Melvin Matibag on Monday said the arrest warrant for Senator Dela Rosa would be served immediately and without delay.
In a radio interview, Matibag said Bureau of Immigration records showed Dela Rosa has not left the country.
He admitted, however, that the situation remained challenging because of the country’s many unguarded exit points, citing the case of former Bamban, Tarlac Mayor Alice Guo who fled through the so-called “back door” after being linked to illegal Philippine Offshore Gaming Operator activities.
“Right now, we have locations we are monitoring and there are lists being provided to us. The challenge is that the many tips we receive cannot always be relied upon,” Matibag said in Filipino.
He said the NBI has the technological capability to verify the accuracy and credibility of the information it receives, especially false reports made for financial gain.
Asked if Sen. Robin Padilla would be summoned by the NBI, Matibag said the Department of Justice would first conduct a meeting to look into the matter, noting that the inquiry is not limited to Padilla alone.
Padilla was seen with Dela Rosa when the latter fled the Senate premises. Matibag said Padilla has acknowledged being with Dela Rosa whom he dropped off in Makati.
“We will issue summonses to those who need to be called. This is not limited to Senator Padilla, but also other individuals who may help clarify the disappearance of Senator Dela Rosa,” Matibag added.
Matibag also noted that other names were mentioned in connection with the issuance of ICC arrest warrants, amid reports that additional warrants may soon be issued.