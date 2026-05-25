Protect Bato, wife urges SC

Allowing Senator Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa to be surrendered to the International Criminal Court (ICC) would be an admission that the Philippine Supreme Court (SC) is weak and incapable of handling the case against him, according to Grace Nancy dela Rosa, the senator’s wife.

Mrs. Dela Rosa stressed that every Filipino should be tried in the Philippines and there is no need for a foreign court to intervene.

“This is just another case being sensationalized for political reasons. Please do not waver or give in,” she addressed the SC justices.

She said there was no time for prolonged technical debates in the SC because every moment the issue remained unresolved gives the authorities an opportunity to close in on her husband.