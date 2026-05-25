Bato’s wife urges SC not to surrender him to ICC

Dela Rosa said her husband’s case is merely another case of sensationalized politics, pleading with the judiciary branch not to give in.

On 11 May, Pre-Trial Chamber I of the International Criminal Court (ICC) unsealed an arrest warrant for Bato, which had originally been issued as secret on 6 November 2025, and is tied to alleged crimes against humanity linked to former president Rodrigo Duterte’s war on drugs.

Dela Rosa also asked the SC to learn from Duterte’s case, saying not to give up another Filipino.

She further pleads with the SC not to give up its responsibility for the Filipino people, asking to fight for everyone's Filipino rights.

Authorities have no confirmed lead on dela Rosa’s whereabouts despite an ongoing nationwide manhunt by the Philippine National Police (PNP) and the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI).