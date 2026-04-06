From faith to fuel: Modern-day 'Penitencia' in a changing world

“Penitencia,” or penitence, is the operative word during the season of Lent. During this period, the Catholic faithful are encouraged to make sacrifices— fasting, abstaining from worldly pleasures, and observing meatless Fridays.

Some penitents even go to extremes. They flog themselves on Good Friday, and some even have themselves nailed to the Cross.

In recent weeks, however, it has been “penitencia” for everyone. At first, it was felt mainly by motorists, who had to pay a premium for gasoline — especially diesel. Any increase in fuel prices, sadly, also affects the cost of basic commodities. Consumers, therefore, had already been undergoing “penitencia” even before Holy Week began.

This Black Saturday, let us try to set aside the sacrifices brought about by rising oil prices stemming from the Middle East crisis. Of course, that is easier said than done, as reality stares us in the face. For instance, how many of us have had to give up out-of-town trips due to fuel costs? For employees who work nine-to-five jobs, foregoing a Holy Week break in the province can be a real sacrifice.

Yet this is one form of “penitencia” we must endure amid global unrest. Perhaps we can take comfort in reminiscing about the good old days when gasoline in the Philippines cost an unbelievably low 10 centavos per liter.

Below, I asked some seasoned local celebrities to share their Holy Week sacrifices and the traditions they observed during their younger years.