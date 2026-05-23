Palaro gets off ground

A total of 13,247 delegates will be competing in Prosperidad, Agusan del Sur as the 66th Palarong Pambansa unfolds Sunday.

Department of Education (DepEd) secretary Sonny Angara said everything is almost ready for one of the biggest grassroots tournaments in the country.

Joining this year’s Palaro that is backed by the Philippine Sports Commission are 10,718 student-athletes, 1,600 coaches, 440 assistant coaches, and 489 chaperones from 18 regions, including representatives from National Academy of Sports and Philippine Schools Overseas.