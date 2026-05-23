Palaro gets off ground

A total of 13,247 delegates will be competing in Prosperidad, Agusan del Sur as the 66th Palarong Pambansa unfolds Sunday.
Department of Education (DepEd) secretary Sonny Angara said everything is almost ready for one of the biggest grassroots tournaments in the country.
Joining this year’s Palaro that is backed by the Philippine Sports Commission are 10,718 student-athletes, 1,600 coaches, 440 assistant coaches, and 489 chaperones from 18 regions, including representatives from National Academy of Sports and Philippine Schools Overseas.
“All systems go for the Palarong Pambansa. The athletes, delegates and Agusan del Sur are ready,” said Angara, who will attend the opening ceremony along with PSC chairman Patrick “Pato” Gregorio.
The tournament will run from 26 to 30 May with the National Capital Region as the defending champion.
DepEd undersecretary Malcom Garma said they are closely monitoring the weather per day to avoid any untoward accident during the tournament.
“Palarong Pambansa happens every year, and each year is a learning experience. What we have learned from the past Palaro in terms of the organization, this now becomes input for the preparation of the next host,” Garma said.
“It depends on the daily weather and heat index reports. Decisions will be evidence-based and data-driven.”
Meanwhile, this year’s Palaro posted a 10.47 increase in the number of participants.