Athletics kick off Palaro hostilities

PROSPERIDAD, Agusan del Sur — Gold medals will be up for grabs as early as 6 a.m. as the 2026 Palarong Pambansa gets going with athletics competitions taking the spotlight at the Datu Lipus Makapandong Governor D.O. Plaza Sports Complex on Monday.
The secondary girls’ 3,000-meter event, girls’ javelin throw in the elementary and secondary divisions and boys’ long jump in the elementary and secondary category will be the first events to be contested.
Also featured in this year’s Palaro will be para games events such as shot put youth girls F20 3-kilogram, shot put Junior Girls F20 4kg, shot put youth Boys F20 5kg, and shot put junior boys F20 6kg.
Agusan del Sur governor Sebastian Cane said feedback has been positive so far from the 13,000 delegates in attendance
Department of Education (DepEd) Secretary Sonny Angara and Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) chairman Patrick “Pato” Gregorio graced the opening ceremony on Sunday.
“It’s encouraging to continue preparing thanks to the positive feedback,” Cane said.
“The province’s efforts are rooted in its commitment to Filipino youth. The athletes are the true stars of the Palaro.”
DepEd Undersecretary Malcolm Garma said they will be monitoring the weather for outdoor games to make sure athletes won’t suffer from heat stroke and avoid any accidents.
“Daily weather forecasts and heat index reports are monitored and game schedules remain flexible. Outdoor events may be suspended during dangerous heat conditions,” Garma said.
“The likely adjustment period for outdoor games is between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m., when temperatures are highest so events may be moved to late afternoon or evening. Venues have adequate lighting to support evening competitions.”
Since 1948, the Palarong Pambansa has become the springboard for aspiring young athletes.
Names such as Scottie Thompson of basketball, Bella Belen of volleyball and Ernest John Obiena of athletics competed in the Palaro.
Even double Paris Olympics gold medalist Carlos Yulo once participated in this 18-region tournament before becoming a star.