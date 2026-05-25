Athletics kick off Palaro hostilities

PROSPERIDAD, Agusan del Sur — Gold medals will be up for grabs as early as 6 a.m. as the 2026 Palarong Pambansa gets going with athletics competitions taking the spotlight at the Datu Lipus Makapandong Governor D.O. Plaza Sports Complex on Monday.

The secondary girls’ 3,000-meter event, girls’ javelin throw in the elementary and secondary divisions and boys’ long jump in the elementary and secondary category will be the first events to be contested.

Also featured in this year’s Palaro will be para games events such as shot put youth girls F20 3-kilogram, shot put Junior Girls F20 4kg, shot put youth Boys F20 5kg, and shot put junior boys F20 6kg.