NCR ‘swarm’ nets violators, P11-M drugs

Index crimes in Metro Manila dropped by nearly 40 percent over a one-week period following a region-wide law enforcement crackdown targeting illegal drugs, gambling and unlicensed firearms, police said.

The National Capital Region Police Office reported Monday that it logged 78 index crimes from 18 to 24 May. The figure represents a 39.06 percent decline from the 128 cases recorded during the same period last year.

According to police statistics, the 50-incident drop cut across nearly all major crime categories. Murders fell by 42.86 percent, homicides dropped by 83.33 percent, physical injuries decreased by 50 percent, and rape reports fell by 68.75 percent.