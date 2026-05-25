NCR ‘swarm’ nets violators, P11-M drugs

Index crimes in Metro Manila dropped by nearly 40 percent over a one-week period following a region-wide law enforcement crackdown targeting illegal drugs, gambling and unlicensed firearms, police said.
The National Capital Region Police Office reported Monday that it logged 78 index crimes from 18 to 24 May. The figure represents a 39.06 percent decline from the 128 cases recorded during the same period last year.
According to police statistics, the 50-incident drop cut across nearly all major crime categories. Murders fell by 42.86 percent, homicides dropped by 83.33 percent, physical injuries decreased by 50 percent, and rape reports fell by 68.75 percent.
Property crimes also saw significant declines, with robberies down 42.86 percent, thefts down 24.56 percent, and motorcycle thefts down 44.44 percent. Only motor vehicle thefts saw an increase, rising to two recorded cases.
Illegal drugs remained the primary target of the weeklong operation. Local police units launched 228 sting and enforcement missions, resulting in the arrest of 281 suspects.
Authorities seized an estimated P11 million worth of illegal narcotics during the operations. The confiscated cache included 870.69 grams of suspected shabu; 11,616.22 grams of dried marijuana leaves; 1,548 ecstasy tablets; and 436.20 grams of high-grade kush marijuana.
The crackdown also targeted illegal gambling hubs, where 212 separate operations led to 439 arrests and the confiscation of P98,678 in gambling proceeds.