NCRPO reports 23% drop in Metro Manila crime

Of the eight focus crime categories, seven posted stable or improved figures compared to the same period in 2025.

Rape cases registered the most dramatic decline, dropping 74 percent from 31 incidents last year to only eight this week. Theft, historically the most prevalent property crime in the metropolis, fell by 24 percent (from 46 to 35 cases), while motorcycle carnapping was cut in half, declining 50 percent from two to one incident.

Robbery likewise eased by 6 percent (18 to 17 cases), while physical injuries dipped by 8 percent (12 to 11 cases).

Supporting the decline in crime was the NCRPO’s intensified campaign against wanted persons, with all five police districts conducting a total of 281 warrant service operations. Of these, 125 targeted most wanted persons, while 156 covered other fugitives, carried out daily from April 27 to May 3, 2026.

Authorities said the systematic tracking and arrest of fugitives remain a key component of the NCRPO’s safer city strategy, ensuring that no wanted individual finds refuge within Metro Manila.

In its campaign against illegal drugs, the NCRPO conducted 245 operations during the week, resulting in the arrest of 306 individuals and the seizure of significant quantities of illegal substances.

Authorities confiscated a total of 829.69 grams of shabu (methamphetamine hydrochloride), 306.85 grams of dried marijuana leaves, and 68.40 grams of cocaine, with an estimated total street value of P5,794,280.

The NCRPO also sustained its crackdown on illegal gambling, conducting 234 operations across the region that led to the arrest of 523 individuals and the confiscation of gambling paraphernalia and cash amounting to P105,067.

Efforts to curb loose and unlicensed firearms likewise continued, with 62 operations resulting in 64 arrests and the seizure of 34 firearms.

The region’s crime solution efficiency also improved by 14.30 percentage points, rising from 59.32 percent in the same period last year to 73.63 percent this week, reflecting stronger case follow-through, closer coordination between investigators and prosecutors, and the use of forensic and digital tools in building cases against suspects.