NACC boosts foster placement

TACLOBAN CITY — The National Authority for Child Care (NACC) has entered into a partnership with Tacloban and 12 other local government units in Eastern Visayas to expand administrative adoption, foster care and alternative care services for children in vulnerable situations.
The agreement covers programs for children who are abandoned, neglected, orphaned, surrendered, abused or exploited.
During a ceremonial signing, officials from the Leyte towns of Santa Fe, Mayorga, Burauen and Isabel; the Samar towns of Villareal, Pinabacdao and Calbiga; and the Northern Samar towns of Catarman, Mondragon and San Isidro signed the accord.
The cities of Baybay and Calbayog joined Tacloban in signing the agreement.
The strategy aims to strengthen alternative child care by using local governments as the primary point of public service delivery. The expansion brings the total number of NACC local government partners in Eastern Visayas to 59, following an initial signing by 46 localities in November 2025.
“This represents a shared commitment to protect, nurture, and secure the future of the children in need of permanent and loving families,” NACC Undersecretary Janella Ejercito Estrada said. “We all commit to making all means necessary, that when a child loses parental authority, the option of adoption and or foster care is readily made available.”
Under the agreement, municipal and city social welfare offices will develop a pool of licensed foster parents, conduct parenting capability assessments, and assist in filing petitions for adoption and certificates declaring children legally available for adoption.
Regional data shows that approximately 69 children currently declared legally available for adoption in Eastern Visayas are expected to benefit immediately from the local partnership.
According to NACC records, 57 children in the region had been placed with permanent families and 83 children were under foster care as of 20 May.