NACC boosts foster placement

TACLOBAN CITY — The National Authority for Child Care (NACC) has entered into a partnership with Tacloban and 12 other local government units in Eastern Visayas to expand administrative adoption, foster care and alternative care services for children in vulnerable situations.

The agreement covers programs for children who are abandoned, neglected, orphaned, surrendered, abused or exploited.

During a ceremonial signing, officials from the Leyte towns of Santa Fe, Mayorga, Burauen and Isabel; the Samar towns of Villareal, Pinabacdao and Calbiga; and the Northern Samar towns of Catarman, Mondragon and San Isidro signed the accord.

The cities of Baybay and Calbayog joined Tacloban in signing the agreement.