NACC highlights legal adoption pathways

The National Authority for Child Care (NACC) is urging parents facing extreme difficulties to use legal surrender processes rather than abandoning their children, warning that abandonment exposes infants to trafficking and exploitation.
NACC Undersecretary Janella Ejercito Estrada said abandonment deprives children of their rights to identity and protection.
“Abandoning a child endangers their life and deprives them of their right to identity, protection, and belonging,” Estrada said.
She added that while the biological family is the preferred carer, the government has established a "humane, legal, and protective system" for parents who can no longer provide care.
Since 2023, the agency has declared 308 children legally available for adoption.
Of those, 157 were issued adoption orders through domestic administrative processes, and 34 were adopted through inter-country programs.
Currently, 160 foundlings are placed with licensed foster families.
The agency highlighted Republic Act 11767, the Foundling Recognition and Protection Act, which was enacted in May 2022. The law automatically recognizes foundlings as natural-born Filipino citizens, ensuring they receive government assistance and protection.
To surrender a child legally, parents may approach municipal social workers or "haven providers," such as local government residential facilities, private child-caring agencies, or Department of Health-accredited medical facilities.
The NACC has also streamlined the adoption process. Petitions for adoption are now filed directly with Regional Alternative Child Care Offices, where an Order of Adoption can be issued within nine months if requirements are met.
Support programs are available for struggling parents through the Department of Social Welfare and Development and local government units.
These include counseling, the Sustainable Livelihood Program, and the ProtecTEEN program specifically designed for adolescent parents.