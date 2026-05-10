NACC highlights legal adoption pathways

“Abandoning a child endangers their life and deprives them of their right to identity, protection, and belonging,” Estrada said.

She added that while the biological family is the preferred carer, the government has established a "humane, legal, and protective system" for parents who can no longer provide care.

Since 2023, the agency has declared 308 children legally available for adoption.

Of those, 157 were issued adoption orders through domestic administrative processes, and 34 were adopted through inter-country programs.