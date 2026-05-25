13 Eastern Visayas LGUs partner with NACC on child care programs

Aside from Tacloban City, the cities of Baybay and Calbayog also signed the agreement.

The NACC-LGU partnership for administrative adoption and alternative child care aims to strengthen child welfare programs, with local government units serving as frontliners in public service delivery.

With the new agreements, a total of 59 LGUs in Eastern Visayas are now partnered with the NACC after 46 other LGUs signed similar agreements in November 2025.

Aside from adoption and foster care, the partnership also covers alternative child care services for abandoned, neglected, orphaned, surrendered, abused, or exploited children in the region.

NACC Undersecretary Janella Ejercito Estrada said the agreement “represents a shared commitment to protect, nurture, and secure the future of the children in need of permanent and loving families.”

Estrada added that the agreement reflects a unified effort to strengthen adoption and foster care programs to ensure that no child is left behind.

“’We all commit to making all means necessary, that when a child loses parental authority, the option of adoption and/or foster care is readily made available for the child, and that a family and a community are prepared to provide love and care,” she said.

Under the partnership, LGUs through their Local Social Welfare Development Offices will develop a pool of licensed and trained foster parents, facilitate Parenting Capability Assessment Reports, and assist in preparing and filing Petitions for Adoption, as well as Certification Declaring a Child Legally Available for Adoption documents.

Around 69 children declared legally available for adoption in Eastern Visayas are expected to benefit from the partnership.

As of 20 May 2026, authorities said 57 children had already been placed with their permanent families, while 83 children were placed under foster care, including 38 who received subsidies.

Since 2023, a total of 271 children in the region have benefited from adoption and alternative child care programs and services.