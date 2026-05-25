Mayors for Good Governance criticize Bato’s absenteeism

According to the movement, the list of the mayors who signed the statement will be updated periodically.

“Every month, he receives a salary of approximately PHP300,000. It is estimated that he has received up to PHP2.1 Million in 7 months of absence,” the statement read.

M4GG also compared dela Rosa to most Filipino workers who are under a “no work, no pay” rule, stating that if an ordinary employee went absent just like the senator, they would be suspended or axed from the job.

“This is a great insult to millions of Filipinos who work hard and endure to support themselves and their families,” the coalition stated.

“This kind of abandonment and neglect is unacceptable for those of us who are paid by the people, while our citizens face poverty, high prices, and economic crises every day. This is a great insult to millions of Filipinos who work hard and endure to support themselves and their families.”

The jointure then ended their statement by urging the senators to hold dela Rosa accountable as absenteeism and collusion should not take place in the legislation.

“An elected official who evades his responsibilities while continuing to receive a salary from the people should not be protected. The legislators themselves should take the lead in obeying the law.”

Dela Rosa went into hiding last November 2025 after rumors that an International Criminal Court (ICC) arrest warrant against him was out.

The senator dramatically showed up in the Senate last 11 May and was not seen again by the public after the chaos that engulfed the legislature last 13 May.