Rights group renews call vs Dela Rosa

Karapatan pointed out that Dela Rosa’s recent long absence from the Senate fueled speculation he was attempting to avoid possible legal consequences amid the International Criminal Court’s probe into the Duterte-era drug war.

“Dela Rosa’s prolonged absence from the Senate only strengthened the public perception that he was attempting to evade accountability and justice,” the group said.

On Monday, Dela Rosa appeared at the Senate to take part in the ouster of Senate President Vicente Sotto and the installation of Senator Allan Peter Cayetano as the new Senate head.