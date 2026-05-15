Liza’s diligence made for perfect ASEAN meet

On the sidelines, she met with Korean friend David Shim, producer of the Academy Award-winning film Parasite, as well as Youngsan University president Bu Gu-wuck and Professor Jeong-Oh Ham of the university’s College of Tourism, Culture and Arts, at Shangri-La Mactan.

The food served the ASEAN leaders and their contingents passed the First Lady’s taste buds, as she spearheaded the menu tasting for the luncheon she hosted for the spouses of the ASEAN leaders.

“It was wonderful to see Filipino flavors alongside dishes inspired by different ASEAN cultures — a beautiful reminder that food has a special way of bringing people together around one table,” she said.

“Excited to share Filipino warmth and hospitality with our guests,” she wrote on her official Facebook page.

Food and all

She also visited the Ocean Pavilion at Shangri-La Mactan, one of the summit venues.

“Spent the day going through the final details as we got ready to welcome our ASEAN neighbors. From the setup to the little touches and overall atmosphere, everything is being carefully prepared to make the summit feel warm, meaningful, and proudly Filipino,” she said.

The First Lady held a menu tasting at Cowrie Cove for the ASEAN leaders dinner, carefully reviewing each dish that was to be served, with the flavors showcasing Cebu and the fresh local produce.

Guided by the theme, “Navigating Our Future, Together,” the summit was a reflection of unity and shared purpose among government and private institutions, local communities, and the Filipino people.

ASEAN National Organizing Committee Director-General for Operations Hellen de la Vega emphasized that the successful hosting of the 48th ASEAN Summit and Related Meetings was made possible through a shared commitment, close coordination, and collective spirit of service.