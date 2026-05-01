FL relishes Pinoy flavors

Organized by world-renowned chef Reggie Aspiras and the Center for Culinary Arts Manila, represented by CEO Marinela Guerrero Trinidad, the PHK was established to spotlight Filipino culinary traditions and indigenous ingredients from across the archipelago.

“Thank you to chef Reggie Aspiras and the Center for Culinary Arts Manila for creating a space where our culture is not only preserved but truly felt, experienced, and shared with others,” the First Lady said.

The launch also gave a platform to local producers, according to the Department of Tourism.

At the launch at Origine Restaurant in BGC, coffee farmer Rodyio Tacdoy and artisan Larry de los Santos conducted tasting workshops featuring Benguet coffee beans and the famed Sukang Paombong.

Nothing like home

Ilocano culinary experts Nic Rodriguez and Pam Aragoza likewise shared comforting flavors of home, serving guests their “Genuinely Ilocano” versions of pinakbet and dinengdeng.

Food historians Giney Villar, Ruston Banal and Louella Alix were also invited to offer insights into time-honored Filipino dishes, including authentic methods of preparing classic favorites.

Showcasing the gems of Mindanaoan cuisine, Michelin-recognized chef Miggy Moreno delighted guests with his specialties, Beef Kurma and Pitis Patani.

To close the evening, PHK founder Aspiras presented a curated tasting of classic Filipino panghimagas (desserts), thoughtfully paired with Benguet coffee, Laguna tsokolate and La Vista salabat.

The Department of Tourism said the PHK will host a continuing series of cooking lessons, cultural dialogues, food demonstrations, and other immersive experiences designed to bring to life the stories behind Filipino heirloom dishes.

“The department is deeply grateful to the Office of the First Lady for its generous support in advancing Philippine gastronomy and celebrating the nation’s rich cultural and culinary heritage,” the DoT said.