Lapu-Lapu City expressway gets green light

The Lapu-Lapu City Development Council has officially approved the endorsement of the proposed 12-kilometer Lapu-Lapu City Expressway, a project slated to become the first skyway in the Visayas and Mindanao regions.
Allan Alfon, president and general manager of the Cebu Cordova Link Expressway Corp., presented the project to the council.
The infrastructure project is a joint venture between the local government and LLEX Corp. It aims to improve transit mobility, ease urban traffic congestion, and strengthen economic development across the city.
Once completed, the elevated skyway is expected to cut travel time between Cebu City and the Mactan-Cebu International Airport from about 35 minutes to 12 minutes.
Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Cynthia Chan stressed that the project will not burden local taxpayers.
“Crucially, this landmark initiative is structured as a public-private partnership project, meaning it will be realized at absolutely zero cost to the city government, safeguarding our public funds while delivering world-class infrastructure,” Chan said.