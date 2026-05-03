Sherwood Hills fuels Junior PGT rivalries

What makes the Sherwood Hills leg particularly compelling is the simmering rivalries across all age-group divisions, promising early fireworks and pressure-packed battles from the opening tee shots.

In the girls’ 7-10 division, Andrea Dee returns with momentum and confidence, aiming for a second leg title after edging Malarayat leg champion Winter Serapio at Summit Point. Serapio, however, remains a formidable challenger, coming off another victory at John Hay. Their 6:10 a.m. pairing on No. 1 headlines the division, with Tyly Bernardino and Jehanne Mendoza eager to disrupt the anticipated duel.

The boys’ youngest division also shapes up as a wide-open contest among Kenzo Tan, Zach Guico and Zoji Edoc, who have split the first three legs. With no repeat winner yet, the race for early dominance — and a potential two-leg edge — adds intrigue to their 6:30 a.m. clash on No. 10, where Alexian Ching joins the featured group.

With leg winners Maurysse Abalos and Mavis Espedido skipping this leg, the girls’ 11-14 division shifts focus to Cailey Gonzales, who eyes a second victory after her Summit Point triumph. But she faces a stacked lineup, including Felice Tambunting, Casedy Cuenca and Kay Mauricio, in a division brimming with talent capable of producing surprises on a demanding course that rewards both power and precision.