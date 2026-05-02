Del Monte champs ride momentum into JPGT Pueblo showdown

Guillermo, 13, of Xavier-Ateneo de Cagayan, remains wary of the pressure that comes with being the defending champion in the boys’ 11-14 division but draws confidence from his recent triumph.

“As the defending champion, I think I have some pressure on my back. But winning at Del Monte feels pretty good,” said Guillermo, who plans to lean on his long game at the shorter Pueblo layout, where familiarity could prove crucial.

He showcased accuracy off the tee at Del Monte, missing just four fairways in two days, but had to dig deep — rallying in regulation before edging South Cotabato’s Jared Saban in sudden death to retain his title.

The Pueblo de Oro leg serves as a crucial stage in the race to the Elite Junior Finals set for 15-18 September, where the top four division players from each region — provided they compete in at least three legs — will form the North and South teams in a Ryder Cup-style showdown.

At the same time, the Luzon series resumes its fourth leg on Monday at Sherwood Hills Golf and Country Club in Cavite, with top performers from the previous stop in Baguio also looking to extend their winning runs and strengthen their bids for a spot in the season-ending finals at The Country Club.