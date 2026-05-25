Hidilyn Diaz leads Palarong Pambansa oath as weightlifting becomes regular event

Alongside weightlifting, football for secondary girls, futsal under elementary girls, karate, kickboxing and soft tennis are also welcomed in this year’s Palaro.

Paragames events such as sitting volleyball and table tennis and muay thai are also listed under exhibition events.

Prior to the opening ceremony in Datu Lipus Makapandong Governor D.O. Plaza Sports Complex in the municipality of Prosperidad, Department of Education shared a short but sweet statement from Diaz to the 13,000 young athletes.

"To all those playing here in the Palarong Pambansa 2026, you can do it. Enjoy the moment," Diaz expressed.

"Enjoy the friendships you have formed here and do your best because this is your last step to becoming a champion. You can do it." she added.

Known locally as Palaro Tu Agsur, this marks the first time that Agusan del Sur hosts Palarong Pambansa.