Palarong Pambansa 2026 opens with record 13,247 delegates

Aside from the 10,718 athletes, this year’s delegation also includes 1,600 coaches, 440 assistant coaches, and 489 chaperons.

Education Secretary Sonny Angara said facilities and logistics across Agusan del Sur are fully prepared for the influx of participants, with the opening ceremony scheduled at the D.O. Plaza Memorial Sports Complex.

“All systems go na para sa Palarong Pambansa 2026. Handa ang ating mga atleta, handa ang ating mga delegasyon, at handa ang Agusan del Sur,” Angara said.

DepEd officials also highlighted broader gender representation, with 6,860 male and 6,387 female delegates participating this year, as well as the inclusion of new sporting events such as weightlifting, secondary girls’ football, and elementary girls’ futsal.

DepEd Undersecretary Malcolm Garma said each hosting of the Palaro builds on lessons learned from previous editions.

“Palarong Pambansa happens every year, [and] each year is a learning experience. What we have learned from the past Palaro in terms of the organization, these now become input for the preparation of the next host. Each year, the expectation really is to surpass the previous Palaro because we have learned already,” Garma said.

The 66th edition of the Palaro carries the theme “Unlocking the Future Through Sports” and is organized by DepEd in coordination with the Philippine Sports Commission and the Department of the Interior and Local Government.