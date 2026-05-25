Ghost contractors

This is where congressional hearings on the anomalous flood control projects should focus — not on the distractions of political drama, but on getting to the bottom of the corruption and ineptitude in the public works sector. The multibillion-peso flood control initiatives have been shrouded in scandal and inefficiency, and our communities pay the price.

Every heavy rainfall should not trigger fears of catastrophe. We invest heavily in infrastructure meant to protect our citizens, only for it to fall short due to corruption and mismanagement. The project contractors, swathed in mystery and often shielded from accountability, must answer for their failures. With increasing weather events and climate unpredictability, it’s evident that our existing systems are inadequate.

Flooding is a serious crisis that claims lives, displaces families, and destroys livelihoods. It is not merely an environmental issue. We cannot swim against the strong currents of floodwaters like mythical mermaids and mermen.

Ramil’s situation is not an isolated case. His story mirrors a broader reality faced across the country, where rain poses more of a threat than a source of relief.

Congressional leaders must prioritize the safety and welfare of the people they serve. By doing so, they can provide relief and restore faith in governance, regardless of the dramatic political situation.

People would heartily laugh with them for their theatrics as long as they see results in alleviating our severe flood crisis.