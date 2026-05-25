Ghost contractors

The first rains of May have fallen, though intermittently, raising the hopes of everyone, particularly farmers whose crops have been suffering from drought.
Unfortunately, the rains brought additional troubles as we found ourselves caught in the political turmoil surrounding the change in Senate leadership and the upcoming impeachment trial of Vice President Sara Duterte. Amid this chaos, the contractors responsible for the multibillion-peso anomalous flood control projects are overshadowed.
The moisture from the rains may offer a glimmer of hope for the farmers’ drought-stricken crops, but others are filled with dread. One such individual is my childhood friend Ramil Noel, who lives on T. Padilla Street in Barangay Day-as, Cebu City, a place that has seen an alarming escalation in flooding.
Ramil’s home has been flooding up to knee level whenever it rains for the last 10 years. However, the flood level has risen to “lampas tao” (above one’s head) over the past four years, and the waters have reached the second floor of his house. For him, this is not just an inconvenience; it’s a matter of life and death.
His home has endured flooding like a martyr waiting for a rescuer who would never come. This has been going on for over a decade every time it rains. The annoyance has morphed into a devastating reality. The water that once lapped at his knees now threatens to engulf the second floor of his house.
Ramil’s frantic efforts to save furniture and valuables reveal a grim routine born of desperation, as the rain clouds gather and the threat of destruction looms ever larger.
My best friend has become more adept than PAGASA weather forecasters at anticipating the chaos to come. Yet beyond his personal strife lies a larger narrative — one that demands urgent attention from our lawmakers.
This is where congressional hearings on the anomalous flood control projects should focus — not on the distractions of political drama, but on getting to the bottom of the corruption and ineptitude in the public works sector. The multibillion-peso flood control initiatives have been shrouded in scandal and inefficiency, and our communities pay the price.
Every heavy rainfall should not trigger fears of catastrophe. We invest heavily in infrastructure meant to protect our citizens, only for it to fall short due to corruption and mismanagement. The project contractors, swathed in mystery and often shielded from accountability, must answer for their failures. With increasing weather events and climate unpredictability, it’s evident that our existing systems are inadequate.
Flooding is a serious crisis that claims lives, displaces families, and destroys livelihoods. It is not merely an environmental issue. We cannot swim against the strong currents of floodwaters like mythical mermaids and mermen.
Ramil’s situation is not an isolated case. His story mirrors a broader reality faced across the country, where rain poses more of a threat than a source of relief.
Congressional leaders must prioritize the safety and welfare of the people they serve. By doing so, they can provide relief and restore faith in governance, regardless of the dramatic political situation.
People would heartily laugh with them for their theatrics as long as they see results in alleviating our severe flood crisis.