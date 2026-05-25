Exhibiting Filipino designs for Flores de Mayo

In celebration of National Heritage Month and Flores de Mayo, The Manila Hotel, in partnership with Designers Circle Philippines, mounts Flores de Primavera Y Filipiniana, a fashion exhibit at the Grand Dame of the Philippines.
Inspired by the idyllic beauty of the Filipiniana, the exhibit highlights the vibrant intersection of culture and creativity. The collection presents an exquisite array of terno and Maria Clara designs, influenced by the spirit of Flores de Mayo, a procession honoring the Virgin Mary.
Selected members of Designers Circle Philippines have transformed the storied Grand Lobby and Art Gallery into what the organization describes as an “effervescent Eden of floral Filipiniana,” where heritage fashion takes center stage amid the grandeur of the historic hotel.
The participating designers are Edwin Uy, Rafael Gonzalez, Alfonso Emmanuel, Jasper Adorador, Precious Jewel, Rhael Garcia, Alistair Balane, Gus Villa, Adonis Ara Samson, Ganda Anore, Bepz Torres, Joy Aaliwin, Gian Abrigo, Maila Alog, Jayme Yap Bravo, Medel Batingal, Will Salvador, Brad Shilver Agarano, Pencil Diestra and Jennica Castro, with special pieces from the late founding chairman Johnny Abad.
“Flores de Primavera y Filipiniana is more than a fashion exhibit. Showcases like this serve as a bridge between our country’s past and present. We are committed to ensuring that Filipino traditions are not only honored today but preserved for generations to come,” said Uy, chairman of Designers Circle Philippines.
“Through initiatives such as this, we are pleased to partner with Designers Circle Philippines as The Manila Hotel continues to champion Filipino culture and craftsmanship by providing a platform where tradition and contemporary creativity flourish together,” says Marvin Kim Tan, The Manila Hotel’s vice president for Sales and Marketing.
Flores de Primavera y Filipiniana is on display at the Grand Lobby and Art Gallery of The Manila Hotel until 11 June. Admission is free. For more information, call +632 85270011 or +632 53015500, email info@themanilahotel.com, or visit www.manila-hotel.com.ph.