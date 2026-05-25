Exhibiting Filipino designs for Flores de Mayo

In celebration of National Heritage Month and Flores de Mayo, The Manila Hotel, in partnership with Designers Circle Philippines, mounts Flores de Primavera Y Filipiniana, a fashion exhibit at the Grand Dame of the Philippines.

Inspired by the idyllic beauty of the Filipiniana, the exhibit highlights the vibrant intersection of culture and creativity. The collection presents an exquisite array of terno and Maria Clara designs, influenced by the spirit of Flores de Mayo, a procession honoring the Virgin Mary.