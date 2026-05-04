Petals and heritage: Manila Hotel revives Flores de Mayo in celebration of style and tradition

At the heart of the celebration was the parade of sagalas, who glided through the venue in modern interpretations of the Filipiniana. Crafted by members of the FDAP, each ensemble showcased a delicate interplay of artistry and tradition. Soft pastel palettes set the tone, while intricate floral motifs bloomed across fabrics through embroidery, beadwork, and innovative textile manipulation. The result was a collection that felt both ethereal and contemporary—an homage to heritage seen through a modern lens.

Elevating the evening further was the presence of distinguished personalities who embodied the ceremonial roles of the occasion. Veteran designers lent their mastery to create bespoke pieces for the evening’s honored guests. Among them were Renee Salud , Albert Andrada , Toni Galang , Lito Perez , and Glenn Lopez , whose creations were worn by the event’s principales.

Serving as Hermano and Hermana de Honor were Joey Lina and Lory Lina, while Francisco Domagoso and Diana Lynn Domagoso represented Manila as Hermano and Hermana Mayor. Their presence underscored the cultural and civic significance of the event, bridging heritage with present-day leadership.

More than a visual spectacle, “Dalisay at Halimuyak” stood as a tribute to Filipino identity—where faith, fashion, and community converge. In reviving Flores de Mayo within its storied halls, The Manila Hotel reaffirmed its role not just as a historic landmark, but as a living stage for traditions that continue to evolve, flourish, and inspire.