ERC clears 5-MW Dupinga hydro venture

Dupinga Mini Hydro Corp. (DMHC) is gearing up for commercial operations of its 5-megawatt Dupinga Run-of-River (ROR) Power Plant after securing a Certificate of Compliance from the Energy Regulatory Commission, a key regulatory green light that pushes the renewable energy project into full operational mode.
DMHC is a joint venture between Alternergy Mini Hydro Holdings Corp. of former Energy Secretary Vicente Perez, Markham Resources Corp., and Nueva Ecija II — Area 2 Electric Cooperative, Inc. (NEECO II — Area 2).
“The complete COC license confirms our full compliance with the technical, operational, and regulatory requirements and documentations by the ERC,” DMHC and Alternergy Holdings president Gerry P. Magbanua said.
The P1.6 billion hydropower facility will supply additional electricity capacity to NEECO II – Area 2 under a 20-year bilateral power supply agreement.
Once fully operational, the plant is expected to supply electricity to around 13,000 households in Nueva Ecija while cutting an estimated 16,500 metric tons of carbon emissions annually.
“The timing of the start of its commercial operations could not be better. Amid an ongoing oil supply crisis, the Dupinga ROR Plant will deliver reliable and sustainable power at a predictable price to NEECO II – Area 2. This is important given the increasingly volatile fossil fuel prices,” said DMHC chairman and Markham president Dexter Teng.
For NEECO II — Area 2, the project is expected to significantly improve electricity supply in Gabaldon and nearby municipalities, long considered among the most challenging areas within its franchise.
“The Dupinga ROR Plant will boost electricity supply in the Municipality of Gabaldon and other adjoining municipalities, which are considered the last mile of our franchise area. This will improve the quality and reliability of our power supply in these municipalities,” NEECO II — Area 2 board president Reynaldo Villanueva said.