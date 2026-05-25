ERC clears 5-MW Dupinga hydro venture

Dupinga Mini Hydro Corp. (DMHC) is gearing up for commercial operations of its 5-megawatt Dupinga Run-of-River (ROR) Power Plant after securing a Certificate of Compliance from the Energy Regulatory Commission, a key regulatory green light that pushes the renewable energy project into full operational mode.

DMHC is a joint venture between Alternergy Mini Hydro Holdings Corp. of former Energy Secretary Vicente Perez, Markham Resources Corp., and Nueva Ecija II ­­— Area 2 Electric Cooperative, Inc. (NEECO II ­— Area 2).

“The complete COC license confirms our full compliance with the technical, operational, and regulatory requirements and documentations by the ERC,” DMHC and Alternergy Holdings president Gerry P. Magbanua said.