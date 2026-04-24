REDC pours P12.5M into new hydropower unit

Last week, REDC said it projects a stronger financial performance this year as newly completed and ramping projects contribute a full year of operations, following a massive jump in 2025 profits.

The company’s earnings surged 177 percent to about P330 million in 2025, driven by higher electricity generation and capacity expansion.

Total revenues rose to P775.8 million in 2025 from P533.4 million in 2024, supported by higher electricity sales and favorable feed-in-tariff adjustments.

REDC President Eric Roxas said the performance showed that the investments made post-public offering translated into real earnings growth and value to stakeholders.