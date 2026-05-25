Safe City campaign cuts Eastern Visayas crime by over half

PRO-8 data showed a steady downward trend following the rollout of the initiative on 6 April 2026.

Crime incidents dropped from 126 cases recorded between 3 February and 6 March to 116 cases from 7 March to 5 April, reflecting a reduction of 10 cases or 7.94 percent.

Further reductions were recorded from 6 April to 6 May with 113 incidents, or three fewer cases equivalent to 2.59 percent.

From 7 May to 20 May, authorities recorded only 48 incidents, representing a drop of 65 cases or 57.52 percent.

Among the eight focus crimes monitored, rape cases posted the highest decline, falling from 49 incidents to 19.

Theft incidents also significantly decreased from 92 to 57, while robbery cases dropped from 25 to 20.

Murder incidents declined from 25 to 21, homicide cases decreased by one incident, and physical injury cases slightly dipped from 31 to 30.

Motorcycle carnapping incidents fell from 10 to four, while only one carnapping case involving a motor vehicle was recorded during the monitoring period.

PRO-8 Regional Director Brig. Gen. Jason Capoy said the sustained decline reflects strengthened police operations and inter-agency coordination under the Safer Cities Initiative.

“This significant reduction in focus crimes demonstrates our collective commitment to intensifying law enforcement efforts, enhancing visibility, and implementing proactive measures to ensure the safety and security of the communities throughout the region,” Capoy said.

The initiative faced criticism when first launched, with detractors arguing that it disproportionately targeted marginalized groups for minor violations instead of addressing deeper issues related to crime and poverty.

The campaign strictly enforced ordinances against going shirtless in public, drinking alcohol in public spaces, and late-night videoke sessions.

Human rights groups argued that such behaviors are often coping mechanisms among urban poor communities living in cramped and poorly ventilated conditions.

Despite the criticism, DILG officials maintained that enforcing local ordinances was necessary to restore discipline, protect public order, and deter more serious crimes.