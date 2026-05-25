Ditta Sandico launches book on sustainable fashion journey

Now available to the public, designer Ditta Sandico’s biographical and professional retrospective, It’s A Wrap: Unravelling the Future of Fashion, was officially launched during a multimedia presentation held 13 May at Y Space in the Yuchengco Museum.
Published by Far Eastern University (FEU), the volume documents Sandico’s 40-year career and her contributions to sustainable Philippine fashion and local textile preservation.
Immersive launch presentation
Instead of a traditional book signing, the launch transformed the venue into an immersive installation space. Amber lighting, wall-to-ceiling projections of archival imagery and woven textile patterns surrounded guests, while a circular floor layout replaced the conventional runway setup.
The arrangement allowed attendees to closely examine Sandico’s sculptural garments crafted from her signature banaca (banana-abaca) fabrics.
The ‘Wrap Artiste’
Known as the “Wrap Artiste,” Sandico has built long-standing collaborations with Mangyan artisans in Mindoro and banaca weavers in Catanduanes. Her work is recognized for its architectural silhouettes, utilizing pleats and folds to create adaptable wearable sculptures.
Her collections have been exhibited in fashion capitals including Helsinki, Paris, Rome, Moscow, Amsterdam, Tokyo and New York.
Fashion and movement
The presentation showcased several ensembles highlighting Sandico’s technical range, including a cream-and-bronze tiered garment and a structured blue-and-turquoise mini dress with asymmetrical drapery.
A standout segment featured a contemporary dance performance by Dr. Rosa Zerrudo, who performed barefoot in a charcoal-and-bronze ensemble with oversized wing-like sleeves and sculptural folds designed to demonstrate the fabric’s movement.
Inside the book
Authored by Palanca-winning journalist Francine Medina Marquez and edited by Gayle Zialcita, the book explores Sandico’s creative philosophy, environmental advocacy, and the cultural histories behind the textile traditions she champions.
The volume also documents the development of her collaborations with indigenous weaving communities and their evolution into self-sustaining social enterprises.
Four years in the making
During the launch, Sandico reflected on the lengthy production process behind the book.
“If you guys only knew what we had to go through — the four years of struggle. Imagine, we started almost around two years after Covid,” she said.
The project was originally initiated four years ago and experienced delays due to health issues encountered by Marquez.
Preserving Philippine craftsmanship
The event also included discussions on preserving Philippine craftsmanship and advancing textile sustainability.
More than a retrospective, It’s A Wrap: Unravelling the Future of Fashion positions Sandico’s four decades of work within the larger movement to preserve indigenous weaving traditions while reimagining traditional Philippine fibers for contemporary fashion. The volume now serves as a documentation of Philippine wrap artistry and the communities that continue to sustain it.