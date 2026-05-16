'IT’S A WRAP' book celebrates Ditta Sandico’s fashion legacy

Last Wednesday, 13 May, Ditta Sandico—Manila’s own international “Wrap Artiste” and indigenous fashion champion—celebrated 40 years in the industry with the launch of her brand-new book, It’s A Wrap: Unravelling the Future of Fashion.
Published by Far Eastern University (FEU), written by Francine Medina Marquez, and edited by Gayle Zialcita, this book is a tribute to Philippine indigenous communities. It also brings long-overdue attention to the exceptional Mangyan weavers of Mindoro, whose remarkable artistry and painstaking craftsmanship have too often gone unrecognized.
The launch party at Y Space at the Yuchengco Museum brought the book to life. Guests got an exclusive first look at the pages, then were treated to a fashion show featuring Ditta’s iconic, sculptural wrap creations.
If you aren't familiar with her work, Ditta is famous for her innovative use of banaca (a gorgeous banana-abaca blend), which is expertly woven by a small fishing community on the island of Catanduanes.
She is known for promoting Filipino textiles through contemporary fashion, with her designs often incorporating indigenous and locally woven fabrics. She is an advocate of sustainable fashion and supports local weaving communities in the Philippines.
Email TamsBookstore@feu.edu.ph for orders and inquiries.