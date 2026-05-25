Crewed space flight launches as part of Moon ambitions

BEIJING, China (AFP) — China launched its crewed Shenzhou-23 spacecraft and eased it into a successful docking with a space station early Monday as part of Beijing’s ambitions to send humans to the Moon by 2030, state media said.

During this mission, a Chinese astronaut is scheduled to spend a full year in orbit on the Tiangong space station, a crucial first in the Chinese lunar landing program.

The Long March 2-F rocket blasted off in a cloud of flames and smoke on time at 11:08 p.m. Sunday night from the Jiuquan launch center in China’s northwestern Gobi Desert, video from state broadcaster CCTV showed.