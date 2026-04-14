Cargo spacecraft docks at ISS

Northrop Grumman’s Cygnus XL spacecraft has docked at the International Space Station, delivering more than 11,000 pounds of research materials and supplies.
The cargo mission, known as CRS-24, launched aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral on 11 April.
This marks the second flight of the upgraded Cygnus XL, designed to carry larger payloads to support station operations.
The spacecraft is scheduled to remain attached to the ISS until October, when it will depart and burn up in Earth’s atmosphere, disposing of onboard waste.