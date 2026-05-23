SpaceX Starship completes mostly successful test flight

The flight tested upgrades to the third-generation Starship spacecraft, which performed a flip maneuver and reignited its engines in space despite one engine failing. The vehicle also deployed 22 mock satellites, including two designed to photograph the spacecraft’s heat shield.

A malfunction during the initial burn left Starship short of its intended orbit.

“I wouldn’t call it nominal orbital insertion,” company spokesperson Dan Huot said, adding however that it was “within bounds” of a previously analyzed trajectory.

The Super Heavy booster separated as planned but failed to complete its boost-back burn before falling uncontrolled into the Gulf of Mexico. SpaceX had not planned to recover the booster.