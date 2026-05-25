BOON OR BANE?

“It’s very ticklish because on one end, introducing a new element to the team can go both ways: it can give us a jolt of energy, but it can also get in the way of how smoothly things are going with the team,” Reyes said.

McCullough arrived on the same day the all-Filipino defending champion pulled off a miracle in Game 3 with a 77-75 escape over the Bolts to regain the lead in the best-of-seven series on Sunday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

He was able to catch the match that was not decided until the final buzzer.

The 31-year-old former Syracuse star is expected to fill the void left by the 7-foot-3 Bol, who went down with a conference-ending Achilles tear last Friday in TNT’s Game 2 defeat, with the pivotal Game 4 starting on Wednesday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

“They just got a great win. Hopefully, we can carry it on to the next game. I’ll attend practice and run plays a little bit, get familiar with my teammates,” McCullough said.