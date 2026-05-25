Unlucky Tropa

The TNT Tropang 5G just couldn’t catch a break.

Just last season, the Tropang 5G were the toast of the town as they are on the verge of becoming only the fifth team to win a rare grand slam in the Philippine Basketball Association.

But before the year ended, their resident import, Rondae Hollis-Jefferson, suffered a torn Achilles tendon while on loan to Meralco in the East Asia Super League.

A few weeks later, TNT saw its grand slam bid evaporate as its corporate rival, San Miguel Beer, emerged victorious in a dramatic six-game finale to lift the Philippine Cup title.

This conference, things again looked rosy for the Tropa.