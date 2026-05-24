No import, no problem

“We knew coming into this series that for us to beat Meralco, even when we had Bol, we have to match their energy and their effort. Because we’re all-Filipino without Bol we can’t match their energy and effort, we have to overcome it. We have to find a way to put in more energy and put in more effort than Meralco. That’s the only way we’ll have a chance. I think that’s the story, that’s how the game panned out.”

Brandon Ganuelas-Rosser put TNT up, 74-72, with 1:37 left in the game before Chris Newsome hit a trey for a 75-74 Meralco lead with 28.2 seconds remaining.

Pogoy answered with a dagger over the extended arm of Cliff Hodge to bring the Tropang 5G back up.

The Bolts had a chance to win it but CJ Cansino missed off a strong drive to the hoop and Bong Quinto couldn’t make it drop off a putback following an offensive board as time expired.

Rey Nambatac led TNT with 18 points and eight rebounds, Calvin Oftana added 15 while Jordan Heading scored 12. Pogoy finished with nine points.

“We’re just happy we won the game. There was so much uncertainty in the last couple of games with Bol getting hurt. It really took the air out of our team but we really wanted to come out here and play for Bol. He’s been carrying us all conference long and coach stressed that we had to play out hardest and our best today and we’re able to get it today,” said Ganuelas-Rosser, who had eight points and eight boards.

Marvin Jones had 22 points and 15 rebounds while Newsome added 10 points, six boards and four assists for the Bolts.

Game 4 is on Wednesday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.