Angeles City building collapse death toll rises to 3

This is the second recorded death from the incident, following the retrieval of the body of a Malaysian national yesterday, with Sajili stating that they are now working on the retrieval of two more bodies.

Earlier this morning, another body was retrieved by rescue teams, transferred through a house near the collapsed building. According to BFP Central Luzon, the victim is the third fatality in the incident.

Rescue teams are looking for signs of life in the rubble using thermal scanners and K9 units. The BFP Central Luzon stated that if there are no other signs of life, they will commence the retrieval operation.

Currently, 26 individuals have already been rescued and returned to their homes, while 18 others are still missing.

The victim recovered from the collapsed nine-storey structure is the third recorded death for this incident.

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